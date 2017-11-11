Now Playing
Posted: November 19, 2017

J. Crew apologizes after photo of black model with messy hair sparks controversy

J. Crew Criticized For Photo Of Model With Unkempt Hair

J. Crew apologizes after photo of black model with messy hair sparks controversy
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 12: A J. Crew store stands in lower Manhattan on May 12, 2017 in New York City. Comparable sales for the apparel retailer fell 6.7% in its most recent fiscal year on top of an 8.2% drop the year before. J. Crew announced on Tuesday that it was getting rid of 150 full-time and 100 open positions. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

J. Crew is facing criticism after a photo of one of its models and her seemingly unkempt hair surfaced online.

The black woman, dressed in a Madewell dress, was photographed with her natural hair messily pulled back in a ponytail. But everyone wasn’t impressed with the look.

One Twitter user took to the platform to express her disapproval. She uploaded the picture of the model with the caption, “J. Crew..... girl.... y’all wrong.”

Many seemed to agree with her sentiment, because the post soon went viral, racking up more than 11,000 retweets and 20,000 likes. 

Several chimed in, accusing the fashion brand of prepping the model for the shoot without using the proper practices needed to style African-American hair. 

Others, including the model, Marihenny Pasible, thought the look was in line with J. Crew’s relaxed and natural campaign.

Some challenged the critics, asking them to embrace the care-free look for all cultures.

After the barrage of comments, J. Crew released a statement on Twitter.

“J.Crew strives to represent every race, gender, and background. We sincerely apologize for the styling of this model and the offense that was caused,” the company wrote. 

