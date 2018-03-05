Now Playing
Posted: March 04, 2018

2018 Oscars: ‘The Shape of Water,’ ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Coco’ among winners

2018 Oscars: ‘The Shape of Water,’ ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Coco’ among winners
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Actor Sam Rockwell accepts Best Suppoorting Actor for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' onstage at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel hosts Sunday night’s Oscars in Los Angeles.

>> Read more trending news 

Early winners include “The Shape of Water,” “Dunkirk” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” 

Thirteen-time nominee “The Shape of Water” won many of the major awards, including  best picture, the biggest award of the night.

The winners at the 90th Annual Academy Awards are below.

