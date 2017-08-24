Now Playing
Posted: April 02, 2018

Aaliyah-inspired MAC collection in stores this summer

Aaliyah is pictured on July 23, 2001 in New York City. Fans of the late singer have successfully petitioned for a MAC collection inspired by the singer and actress. (Photo by George De Sota/Getty Images)
George De Sota/Getty Images
Aaliyah is pictured on July 23, 2001 in New York City. Fans of the late singer have successfully petitioned for a MAC collection inspired by the singer and actress. (Photo by George De Sota/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

After a years-long fan petition campaign and speculation, MAC Cosmetics is finally releasing a collection of makeup inspired by the late singer and actress Aaliyah.

Elle reported that the Aaliyah for Mac collection was initially announced in August 2017 and now has an official launch date.

MAC Cosmetics confirmed that Aaliyah for MAC will be online June 20 and in stores June 21.

“Aaliyah is truly one in a million — an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all,” MAC Cosmetics said in an August 24. 2017 Instagram post. “Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the M·A·C Aaliyah collection. You made it happen!

The process for fans to get a MAC Collection inspired by the late singer has been years in the making. In 2015, a Change.org petition was created to advocate for a limited edition collection of eyeshadow, lipstick, lipliner, lip glosses, highlighter, contour eyebrow pencils and lashes from the brand.

More than 26,000 signatures later and with support of Aaliyah’s brother, Rashad Haughton, the official Twitter page of the singer, frequent collaborator Missy Elliot and others, the petition made change.

The specific items in the collection are not yet known, but a sneak peek of a medium brown lipstick was posted on Aaliyah’s official Twitter page Monday.

