Posted: October 27, 2017

Keke Palmer, Tyga, criticized for filming vulgar rap challenge at metro Atlanta school

A video shot by Keke Palmer and rapper Tyga at a suburban Atlanta high school is causing some controversy.
A video shot by Keke Palmer and rapper Tyga at a suburban Atlanta high school is causing some controversy.

By Lauren Foreman, Atlanta Journal Constitution

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. —

Actress Keke Palmer and rapper Tyga are receiving harsh criticism after taking part in a freestyle challenge with vulgar language at a metro Atlanta high school.

Children were present when the two filmed the video at Douglas County High School last month, according to WSB.

A district official told the news station the stars had permission to film at the school for the MTV horror series “Scream,” not to shoot the rap video.

“I can’t believe they did that at school,” parent Francis Glass told WSB.

Glass said she thought Palmer, who has starred in stage, television and movie productions such as “Akeelah and the Bee,” always carried herself with class. 

“And this is not class,” Glass said. “Oh no. That's trashy.”

The video has been viewed more than 6 million times.

