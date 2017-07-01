Beyonce, Jay-Z announce ‘On the Run 2’ tour 

Jay-Z and Beyonce Through The Years

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Recording artists Beyonce and Jay Z perform during a Get Out The Vote concert Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Wolstein Center on November 4, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. With less than a week to go until election day, Hillary Clinton is campaigning in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

After a date in Philadelphia was announced early -- and promptly pulled -- Beyonce has officially announced her second joint tour with her husband, Jay-Z.

The singer and rapper will embark on “OTR II,” the follow up to the pair’s successful “On The Run” tour in 2014.

Pre-sale for the stadium and arena tour begins March 14 at 9 a.m. local time in North America and 10 a.m. local time in Europe.

The Carters’ last joint tour grossed more than $100 million in ticket sales and promoted Beyonce’s 2013 self-titled album and Jay-Z’s “Magna Carta... Holy Grail,” also released in 2013. Beyonce’s latest album is 2016’s “Lemonade.” Jay-Z’s latest is “4:44,” released in 2017.

According to Beyonce.com, fans can sign up for the BeyHive mailing list to get tour tickets, special experiences, exclusive merchandise and more goodies.

The tour will start in Europe, beginning with June 6 in the U.K. and ending July 17 in France. The North American dates begin July 25 in Cleveland and end Oct. 2 in Vancouver.

The North American tour dates are below.

July 25 - Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium

July 28 - Washington, FedEx Field

July 30 - Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 2 - East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

Aug. 5 - Boston, Gillette Stadium

Aug. 8 - Minneapolis, US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 - Chicago, Soldier Field

Aug. 13 - Detroit, Ford Field

Aug. 18 - Buffalo, New York, New Era Field

Aug. 23 - Nashville, Tennessee, Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 - Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29 - Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 - Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 - Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13 - New Orleans Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 - Houston, NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 - Phoenix, Arizona, University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 - Los Angeles, Rose Bowl

Sept. 27 - San Diego, SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 - Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 2 - Vancouver, BC Place