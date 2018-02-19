Now Playing
Posted: February 18, 2018

‘Black Panther’ enjoys record weekend at box office

Marvel's "Black Panther" Has Record Breaking Opening Weekend

‘Black Panther’ enjoys record weekend at box office
This image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from 'Black Panther.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Moviegoers have been flocking to theaters this weekend to see Black Panther, shattering records with $192 million for the three-day weekend and a possible gross of $218 million for the four-day Presidents Day weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film by Marvel and Disney clinched the fifth-largest domestic opening of all time, Variety reported. With estimates of $169 million from international markets, the film, which stars Chadwick Boseman and was directed by Ryan Coogler, has an estimated global debut grossing more than $361 million through Sunday, Variety reported.

“Black Panther” is unprecedented among movies since it features a nearly all-black cast in a big-budget movie, according to the Reporter. It also earned a 97 rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website. The movie also broke the record for the largest Presidents Day weekend, cruising past the $152 million set in 2016 by “Deadpool,” Variety reported.

