Marvel's "Black Panther" Has Record Breaking Opening Weekend

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

"Black Panther" made a "Titanic"-sized gain at the box office this weekend, passing James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster to become the No. 3 highest-grossing movie ever in the United States.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Coogler's superhero film topped "Titanic," which grossed $659.5 million domestically, on Saturday.

Several media outlets shared the news in what Mashable called the "most obvious box office headline ever":



"Titanic" sinks to number four. Sorry. https://t.co/50THaTY5zv — HuffPost Ent (@HuffPostEnt) April 7, 2018

#BlackPanther sinks Titanic, making it the third highest-grossing film in North America behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million) and Avatar ($760 million) pic.twitter.com/j3eRBr3gK6 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 7, 2018

'Titanic' drops to fourth-place, but it's still going strong on the U.S. box office chart after more than 20 years. https://t.co/T716aGAtet — Mashable (@mashable) April 7, 2018

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens," with $936.7 million, and "Avatar," with $760.5 million, hold the top two spots.

