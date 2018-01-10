Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Luis Fonsi, SZA to perform at Grammys

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2017 file photo, Cardi B performs at at Power 105.1's Powerhouse at Barclays Center in Brooklyn borough of New York. Cardi B and Bruno Mars, who recently collaborated on the upbeat song “Finesse,” will perform together at the Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced Wednesday, Jan. 10 2018, that “Despacito” hitmakers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, SZA and Kesha will also take the stage at the Jan. 28 show at Madison Square Garden in New York.(Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press