Posted: March 29, 2018

Cardi B Partners With Tinder For a College “Swipe Off” Competition

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 11: Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
By Bryan Carstensen

Cardi having the BEST life right now – her album “Invasion of Privacy” drops next Friday and now she’s teaming up with TINDER for a new competition – called SWIPE OFF, a nationwide college competition that will crown the most RIGHT-SWIPE school.

How it works is… the universities who use Tinder the most, will face off in an elimination format, almost like March Madness – University students will have to try to out-right-swipe their competition to advance to the next rounds.

The winner is announced on April 18th. And they will Get more info here.

