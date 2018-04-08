Now Playing
Posted: April 08, 2018

Cardi B reveals pregnancy, shows off baby bump in 'SNL' performance

Comments
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, Cardi B arrives at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Cardi B is pregnant, report says
Watch: Offset of Migos proposes to Cardi B at concert

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK —

Apparently, the rumors were true.

Rapper Cardi B revealed her baby bump on this week's "Saturday Night Live" following weeks of speculation that she was pregnant with Migos star Offset's baby. The two have been engaged since October.

According to Billboard, the big reveal came as the mom-to-be performed "Be Careful" while wearing a form-fitting Christian Siriano gown. 

Afterward, the "Bodak Yellow" singer – whose album, “Invasion of Privacy,” dropped Friday – was caught on camera backstage saying, "I'm finally free!"

She also tweeted early Sunday: “I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me! Think imma lose with my little baby counting on me?”

Fans and fellow celebs flocked to social media to congratulate her on the news:

