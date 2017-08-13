Cardi B Throws Shots at Female Rapper?

Cardi B is throwing shots! It’s not clear by the video who it is directed to but it’s obvious that she isn’t feeling the fake love. Watch the video below.

Explicit Language Warning

#PressPlay Wonder who #CardiB is talking about? 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 13, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

A few days ago, it was revealed “Bodak Yellow” had reached No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it the highest-charting song by a female rapper since Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda.” The glow-up is real.

Source: xxlmag