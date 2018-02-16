Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam reportedly owes $102K in state taxes

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 04: Keshia Knight Pulliam attends "The Fate Of The Furious" Atlanta red carpet screening at SCADshow on April 4, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, who was recently evicted from the house in “Celebrity Big Brother,” owes the Georgia Department of Revenue $102,286.37 in unpaid taxes.

In a filing in the Fayette County Superior Court from Dec. 30, 2017, the former “Cosby Show” kid owes $51,469 in unpaid state taxes from 2011 and 2013. She has since accrued $27,806.13 in interest, $12,667.44 in penalties, $10,293.80 in collection fees and $50 in extra costs. Her total now exceeds $100,000.

The filings do not indicate she has paid what she has owed since the Dec. 30 filing.

RadarOnline got the original scoop about her unpaid taxes but didn’t have the updated amount owed.

Pulliam asked to leave the CBS’s reality show on Monday because she was having trouble creating breast milk for her 1-year-old daughter Ella Grace. Her castmates obliged, saving Shannon Elizabeth from a possible blindside.

According to TMZ, CBS lured the celebrities with a $200,000 guaranteed payday with more money the longer they stay on the show. The winner could take home $500,000.