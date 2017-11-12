Now Playing
Posted: November 12, 2017

Beyonce Spotted With Her Newborns Twins Sir & Rumi In Miami

Getty Images

By Taylor Sakile

It’s been five months since Beyonce gave birth to her twins Sir and Rumi Carter. After doing well to keep them away from the media, UK news outlet The Daily Mail came across the first images of the new addition to the Carter family.

During their stay in Miami ahead of Jay Z’s ‘444 Tour’ stop in Miami, Beyonce was spotted outside of their Miami mansion with her mother Tina Knowles and her mother-in-law- Gloria Carter as they carried the children outside and gave them some sun. 

Check out the first photos of Sir and Rumi Carter below. 

