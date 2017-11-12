Sign in with your existing account
Posted: November 12, 2017
Beyonce Spotted With Her Newborns Twins Sir & Rumi In Miami
Getty Images
By
Taylor Sakile
It’s been five months since Beyonce gave birth to her twins Sir and Rumi Carter. After doing well to keep them away from the media, UK news outlet
came across the first images of the new addition to the Carter family. The Daily Mail
During their stay in Miami ahead of Jay Z’s ‘444 Tour’ stop in Miami, Beyonce was spotted outside of their Miami mansion with her mother Tina Knowles and her mother-in-law- Gloria Carter as they carried the children outside and gave them some sun.
Check out the first photos of Sir and Rumi Carter below.
