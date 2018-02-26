Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa dead at 44

Bill Cosby's daughters Ensa, Erika and Evin at the Candace Awards presentations at The Metropolitan Museum in 1992. Ensa died Feb. 2018 at age 44. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa Cosby has died at age 44.

The Associated Press reported that the actor’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, said she died Friday in Massachusetts from kidney disease.

Wyatt asked for prayers and peace for the Cosby family and did not give any other details, The AP reported.

Ensa Cosby was a supporter of her father as he was accused of sexual assault and abuse by more than 60 women. Us Weekly reported that she issued a statement before one of her father’s court appearances in May.

“I am a very private person and have chosen to live my life quietly with my family. But for my child, my niece, my nephew, and my father, I cannot sit quietly anymore,” Ensa Cosby said in the statement at the time. “The accusations against my father have been one-sided from the beginning. When he tried to defend himself, he was sued in civil court. I’ve seen the accusations become more horrific and extreme with time, and I’ve witnessed my father’s reputation and legendary works be dismissed without any proof.

“I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him, and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal. … My father has been publicly lynched in the media. My family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standards of pretending to protect the rights of some, but ignoring the rights of others and exposing innocent children to such appalling accusations about someone they love dearly and who has been so loving and kind to them is beyond cruel.”

Bill Cosby has denied the sexual abuse and assault allegations.

He and his wife Camille’s only son, Ennis Cosby, died at 27 years old. He was shot to death in Los Angeles in 1997 during a failed robbery attempt.

Ensa Cosby is survived by her sisters Erika, 52, Erinn, 51, and Evin, 41.