Posted: February 15, 2017

Chance The Rapper Announces His Spring Tour

The music world is still giving praise to Chance The Rapper after taking home several trophies at the GRAMMYs over the weekend. To show his utmost gratitude for all of his blessings, the Chicago lyricist decided to reveal the details for his upcoming Spring tour on Instagram. 

The 2017 Spring Tour will hit 38 cities around the country starting April 24 in San Diego, CA. Chance will be making his way to the Sunshine State in June where he will perform in Tampa, and of course Miami. If you won’t be able to make it to his show in Florida, check out the full list of show dates below to see where Chance The Rapper will be this Spring. 

thank YOU GUYS for everything. tour goes on sale at ChanceRaps.com at 7pm ET

Tony MC

