Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: March 13, 2017

Drake Reveals ‘More Life’ Release Date

Comments
Genius

We already know that Drake is planning to drop his next LP More Life, but the OVO rapper just confirmed exactly when the album is dropping. Over the weekend, Drizzy took to Instagram to reveal that official release date for More Life. 

The Canadian MC has been busy overseas on his “Boy Meets World” international tour. Over the weekend, Drake told the crowd at his show in 

Hamburg, Germany that he’s well aware of the album’s delay, and promised to finish the album after the show. Hours later, a new video surfaced on his timeline, which confirms that the album is dropping this week. 

Look out for Drake’s More Life album out this Saturday, March 18th. Watch the announcement below. 

🌺

Tony MC 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation