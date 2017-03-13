Drake Reveals ‘More Life’ Release Date

Genius

We already know that Drake is planning to drop his next LP More Life, but the OVO rapper just confirmed exactly when the album is dropping. Over the weekend, Drizzy took to Instagram to reveal that official release date for More Life.

The Canadian MC has been busy overseas on his “Boy Meets World” international tour. Over the weekend, Drake told the crowd at his show in

Hamburg, Germany that he’s well aware of the album’s delay, and promised to finish the album after the show. Hours later, a new video surfaced on his timeline, which confirms that the album is dropping this week.

Look out for Drake’s More Life album out this Saturday, March 18th. Watch the announcement below.

Tony MC