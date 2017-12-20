Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bombay Sapphire/Getty Images for Bombay Sapphire

Eva Longoria is expecting her first child with husband José Bastón.

By Christabel Duah, Rare.us

She played a mom on television for years, and now Eva Longoria is going to be one in real life.

People magazine reported that the 42-year-old actress is expecting a baby boy with husband José “Pepe” Bastón, according to People. The actress and producer confirmed through her representative Tuesday that she is four months along with her first child.

>> Read more trending news

Longoria and Bastón, 49, began dating in 2013 and celebrated their engagement during the holidays two years later. They tied the knot in May 2016 in a sunset ceremony just outside Mexico City.

Ricky Martin, Mario Lopez and Victoria and David Beckham were among the 80 family and friends who helped the pair celebrate their nuptials.

Longoria spoke to People in 2015 about potentially having children of her own.

“I just turned 40, so I have thought, ‘Is time running out?’ ” she shared. “I should be thinking about [children), but I feel like my life is full.”

This pregnancy is the actress’s first, although Bastón, president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America, has three children of his own from an earlier marriage.

“They’ve been such a gift in my life,” Longoria gushed about her step-kids in the 2015 interview. “We are fulfilled. If there is anything else to come, it would be icing on the cake.”