Fat Joe Drops Announces His New Deal With Roc Nation

Last year, Fat Joe and Jay Z went from foes to woes when they officially put their dramatic past behind them. As soon as we first heard Hov lay down his verse on the remix to “All The Way Up,” we were sure that the collaboration would be the first of many more to come in the future. Now word on the street is that Joey Crack is now apart of the Roc Nation team.

According to several news outlets, the Terror Squad rapper recently inked a new deal with Jay’s growing record label. Joe’s joint album with Remy Ma Plata O Plomo is set to be his first official release under his new imprint. Prior to the major announcement, Joe dropped his new visual with Remy Ma and Ty Dolla $ign for their new single “Money Showers.”

Look out for Plata O Plomo coming Feb. 17 and watch the video for “Money Showers” below.

