By Tony Centeno

DJ E Feezy is back with another banger! Months after dropping his star-studded single “No Better Love,” the Wolf of South Beach returns with a new panty dropper for the ladies. Tory Lanez describes his perfect night with a lucky lady in E Feezy’s brand new single, which was co-produced by Smash David and Nick Fouryn.

Push play on E Feezy’s “Baby” featuring Tory Lanez below

