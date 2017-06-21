Now Playing
Posted: June 21, 2017

DJ E Feezy Recruits Tory Lanez For His New Song "Baby"

Soundcloud

By Tony Centeno

DJ E Feezy is back with another banger! Months after dropping his star-studded single “No Better Love,” the Wolf of South Beach returns with a new panty dropper for the ladies. Tory Lanez describes his perfect night with a lucky lady in E Feezy’s brand new single, which was co-produced by Smash David and Nick Fouryn.

Push play on E Feezy’s “Baby” featuring Tory Lanez below

 

