FRESH JAMZ: J.I.D, K. Camp, Young Chris & More

After Rick Ross and Ace Hood made noise last week with fresh music, plenty of other artists across the nation made headlines with their new releases over the weekend. Dreamville’s newest signee J.I.D dropped his label debut entitled The Never Story. Atlanta’s own K. Camp focused on the ladies for his fourth installment of his K.I.S.S. mixtape series.

Outside of the south, other MC’s like West coast rhymer MURS, Eric Bellinger, Brooklyn native Your Old Droog, Young Chris, and Eminem’s new artist Westside Gunn released their new projects. Check out all the new music below.

6. MURS Captain California

West Coast rapper MURS follows up his 2015 debut Have a Nice Life with his sophomore album Captain California. The 13-track album holds his lead single “God Bless Kanye West” as well as collaborative records with fellow Strange Music artist Krizz Kaliko, Curtiss King, Reverie, and more.

Stream here: Spotify

5. Westside Gunn Hitler On Steroids

Westside Gunn is back with his brand new mixtape Hitler On Steroids. The Griselda Records founder dropped his 24-track project with assistance from Green Lantern just days after announcing his new deal with Eminem along with fellow Griselda Records rapper Conway The Machine. The album holds features from Royce Da 5’9, Roc Marci, and more.

Stream here: Datpiff

4. K. Camp K.I.S.S. 4

K. Camp slows it down for the ladies on his fourth installment of his K.I.S.S. mixtape series. The Atlanta native gives his female fanbase something they can rock to with eight new records produced by Bobby Kritical, Musik MajorX, Remy, and more. Camp pretty much holds it down solo aside from the “Outro” featuring Asiahn.

Stream here: Datpiff

3. Your Old Droog Packs

The Internet should note that Your Old Droog has done well to break away from his rumored “Nas persona.” The Brooklyn rapper, who has worked with the likes of The Alchemist, Royce D 5’ 9 and more, dropped off his second album of the year, and it’s pure flame emojis. The album comes just weeks after dropping What Happened To Fire? with Wiki. Packs holds collaborations with Wiki and Edan plus Danny Brown.

Stream here: Apple Music

2. Young Chris The Network 4

Philly rapper Young Chris returns with his latest project The Network 4. Chris fires back with catchy bars and unique samples as well as his hit lead single “Life Of The Party” featuring Lil Wayne. The other half of former rap duo Young Gunz delivers his 16-track project with features from Wale, Freeway, Oschino, Phil Ade and more.

Stream here: Datpiff

1. J.I.D The Never Story

J.I.D made his official debut on Dreamville Records over the weekend with the release of The Never Story. The Atlanta native delivered 12 solo records on his debut album with production from the Dreamville founder himself J. Cole.

Stream here: Soundcloud

