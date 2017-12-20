Janet Jackson dating Jermaine Dupri again, report says

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NAACP/Getty Images for NAACP

Producer Jermaine Dupri and singer Janet Jackson pictured in 2008. UsWeekly reports that the couple, who broke up in 2009, are dating again.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Janet Jackson may be back with her ex, Jermaine Durpi.

UsWeekly reported that the 51-year-old superstar, who is divorcing her estranged husband of two years, Wissam Al Mana, was seen looking cozy with the music producer, 45.

Jackson was joined by Dupri at an after party in Atlanta celebrating the end of the U.S.leg of her State of the World Tour.

“They were cuddled up and holding hands,” an unnamed person UsWeekly calls an insider said. “They are 100 percent back together and in love.”

Dupri and Jackson dated for seven years before breaking up in 2009.

Jackson confirmed she was divorcing Al Mana, father to her 11-month-old son, Eissa, in May. She announced her world tour at the same time.

Jackson, a very private star, has not commented on UsWeekly’s report.