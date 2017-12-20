Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: December 20, 2017

Janet Jackson dating Jermaine Dupri again, report says

Comments
Producer Jermaine Dupri and singer Janet Jackson pictured in 2008. UsWeekly reports that the couple, who broke up in 2009, are dating again.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NAACP/Getty Images for NAACP
Producer Jermaine Dupri and singer Janet Jackson pictured in 2008. UsWeekly reports that the couple, who broke up in 2009, are dating again.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ATLANTA —

Janet Jackson may be back with her ex, Jermaine Durpi.

UsWeekly reported that the 51-year-old superstar, who is divorcing her estranged husband of two years, Wissam Al Mana, was seen looking cozy with the music producer, 45.

>> Read more trending news 

Jackson was joined by Dupri at an after party in Atlanta celebrating the end of the U.S.leg of her State of the World Tour.

“They were cuddled up and holding hands,” an unnamed person UsWeekly calls an insider said. “They are 100 percent back together and in love.”

Dupri and Jackson dated for seven years before breaking up in 2009.

Jackson confirmed she was divorcing Al Mana, father to her 11-month-old son, Eissa, in May. She announced her world tour at the same time. 

Jackson, a very private star, has not commented on UsWeekly’s report.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 




 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation