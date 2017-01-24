Jay Z Ups The Ante On TIDAL After Selling Shares To Sprint

Over the last year, customers and investors have been weary about the future of TIDAL after rumors have been buzzing about a handful corporations aiming to buy out Jay Zs music streaming service. Yesterday, TIDAL made a major announcement regarding its new partnership with Sprint.

“Sprint shares our view of revolutionizing the creative industry to allow artists to connect directly with their fans and reach their fullest, shared potential,” Hov said in a press release. “Marcelo understood our goal right away and together we are excited to bring Sprint’s 45 million customers an unmatched entertainment experience.”

As a part of the deal, the Roc Nation CEO sold 33% of TIDAL’s stake to Sprint for a whopping $200 million, which in turn makes Jay Z’s company worth at least $600 million. Hov also hired Sprint’s chief executive officer, Marcelo Claure, to join TIDAL’s Board of Directors effective immediately. The unprecedented partnership will allow Sprint customers to have unlimited access to the exclusive content from its co-owners like Beyoncé, Daft Punk, Damian Marley, J. Cole, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, T.I.,Usher and more.

Will you be making the switch to Sprint for unlimited access to TIDAL? Sound off and let us know on social media.

Tony MC