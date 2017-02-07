Now Playing
Posted: February 08, 2017

Jim Jones Officially Ends Beef With Jay Z, Signs To Roc Nation

In 2017, Jones is on a whole new wave, and he’s not letting his past get in the way of his future. After pursuing one of the more entertaining rap beefs with Jay Z over the last decade, Jones is visibly over the drama and is ready to work with his former rival once again.


A few weeks back, Jones officially ended his beef with Hov with a brief visit to Roc Nation's office. That's when the Internet first began to talk about the possibility that a new deal was in the works. Then last night, Jones' friend Vic Medina confirmed the new deal with Roc Nation.

It's a done deal... Jim Jones/Roc Nation. #rocnation #vamplife

A photo posted by #NewRules (@mrvicmedina) on

The VampLife founder and Dipset rapper joins the superstar roster of the label’s most recent signees including Yo Gotti, Mack Wilds, Fat Joe, and more.  Congratulations to Jim Jones! 

Tony MC

