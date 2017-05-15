Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Sign in with your existing account
#KeepIt99: Rapper 6lack Opens Up About His Past, Debut Album & More W/ Felisha Monet
Instagram
By
Tony Centeno
Rapper 6lack has dominated the country with his groundbreaking Free 6lack album, which holds his breakthrough single “Prblms.” While we’re familiar with his recent music, there’s more about his past that not a lot of people are aware of. Last week (May 11), the Atlanta native, whose real name is Ricardo Valdez Valentine, stopped by to see Felisha Monet during the Afternoon Hustle to talk about everything from his previous label situation to his deep ties to South Florida.
Aside from speaking about his time on tour with The Weeknd, Felisha got him to open about his past and why he’s been under the radar for so long. 6lack also speaks about his debut album, his depressing struggles while living in Miami a few years back and plenty more. Watch the interview in full below.
VIDEO
Tony MC
