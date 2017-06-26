Kendrick Lamar, Remy Ma, Bruno Mars & More Win At The 2017 BET Awards

The 2017 BET Awards were eventful from start to finish. Not only did the red carpet drama between Joe Budden and Migos keep us entertained well into the show, but also the performances from Future, Bruno Mars, Tamar Braxton, and more were simply unforgettable.
The show was so eventful that we almost forgot awards were handed out! Remy Ma made the game proud by taking home the award for ‘Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.’ Chance The Rapper also took home ‘Best New Artist’ and became the first rapper of the Humanitarian Award. For those who missed out, here’s the full list of winners.
Album of the Year
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
J. Cole – 4 Your Eyez Only
Solange – A Seat At The Table
Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book
Video of the Year
Beyoncé – “Sorry”
Big Sean – “Bounce Back”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Migos – “Bad and Boujee” f. Lil Uzi Vert
Solange – “Cranes in the Sky”
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Beyoncé – “Sorry”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Drake – “Fake Love”
Migos – “Bad and Boujee” f. Lil Uzi Vert
Rae Sremmurd – “Black Beatles” f. Gucci Mane
The Weeknd – “Starboy” f. Daft Punk
Best New Artist
21 Savage
Cardi B
Chance the Rapper
Khalid
Young M.A.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Kehlani
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Solange
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Trey Songz
Usher
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Young M.A
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Big Sean
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Best Duo/Group
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
A Tribe Called Quest
Fat Joe & Remy Ma
Migos
Rae Sremmurd
Best Collaboration
Beyoncé – “Freedom” f. Kendrick Lamar
Chance The Rapper – “No Problem” f. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
Chris Brown – “Party” f. Gucci Mane & Usher
DJ Khaled – “Shining” f. Beyoncé & JAY Z
Migos – “Bad and Boujee” f. Lil Uzi Vert
Rae Sremmurd – “Black Beatles” f. Gucci Mane
BET Centric Award
Fantasia – “Sleeping with the One I Love”
Kehlani – “Distraction”
Mary J. Blige – “Thick of It”
Solange – “Cranes in the Sky”
Syd – “All About Me”
Yuna – “Crush” f. Usher
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom (Kehlani – “CRZY”)
Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia (Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”)
Director X (Zayn Malik – “Like I Would”)
Hype Williams (Tyga – “Gucci Snakes” f. Desiigner)
Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Beyoncé – “Sorry”)
Best Actor
Bryshere Y. Gray
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Mahershala Ali
Omari Hardwick
Best Actress
Gabrielle Union
Issa Rae
Janelle Monáe
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
Best Movie
Get Out
Moonlight
Hidden Figures
Fences
The Birth of a Nation
Sportsman of the Year
LeBron James
Cam Newton
Odell Beckham Jr.
Russell Westbrook
Stephen Curry
Sportswoman of the Year
Gabrielle Douglas
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Skylar Diggins
Venus Williams
