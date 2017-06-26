Now Playing
Posted: June 26, 2017

Kendrick Lamar, Remy Ma, Bruno Mars & More Win At The 2017 BET Awards

Comments
Getty Images

By Tony Centeno

The 2017 BET Awards were eventful from start to finish. Not only did the red carpet ﻿ drama between Joe Budden and Migos keep us entertained well into the show, but also the performances from Future, Bruno Mars, Tamar Braxton, and more were simply unforgettable. 

The show was so eventful that we almost forgot awards were handed out! Remy Ma made the game proud by taking home the award for ‘Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.’ Chance The Rapper also took home ‘Best New Artist’ and became the first rapper of the Humanitarian Award. For those who missed out, here’s the full list of winners.  

Album of the Year

Beyoncé – Lemonade
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
J. Cole – 4 Your Eyez Only
Solange – A Seat At The Table
Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book

Video of the Year

Beyoncé – “Sorry”
Big Sean – “Bounce Back”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Migos – “Bad and Boujee” f. Lil Uzi Vert
Solange – “Cranes in the Sky”

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Beyoncé – “Sorry”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Drake – “Fake Love”
Migos – “Bad and Boujee” f. Lil Uzi Vert
Rae Sremmurd – “Black Beatles” f. Gucci Mane
The Weeknd – “Starboy” f. Daft Punk

Best New Artist

21 Savage
Cardi B
Chance the Rapper
Khalid
Young M.A.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé
Kehlani
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Solange

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Trey Songz
Usher

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Young M.A

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Big Sean
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar

Best Duo/Group

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
A Tribe Called Quest
Fat Joe & Remy Ma
Migos
Rae Sremmurd

Best Collaboration

Beyoncé – “Freedom” f. Kendrick Lamar
Chance The Rapper – “No Problem” f. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
Chris Brown – “Party” f. Gucci Mane & Usher
DJ Khaled – “Shining” f. Beyoncé & JAY Z
Migos – “Bad and Boujee” f. Lil Uzi Vert
Rae Sremmurd – “Black Beatles” f. Gucci Mane

BET Centric Award

Fantasia – “Sleeping with the One I Love”
Kehlani – “Distraction”
Mary J. Blige – “Thick of It”
Solange – “Cranes in the Sky”
Syd – “All About Me”
Yuna – “Crush” f. Usher

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom (Kehlani – “CRZY”)
Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia (Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”)
Director X (Zayn Malik – “Like I Would”)
Hype Williams (Tyga – “Gucci Snakes” f. Desiigner)
Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Beyoncé – “Sorry”)

Best Actor

Bryshere Y. Gray
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Mahershala Ali
Omari Hardwick

Best Actress

Gabrielle Union
Issa Rae
Janelle Monáe
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis

Best Movie

Get Out
Moonlight
Hidden Figures
Fences
The Birth of a Nation

Sportsman of the Year

LeBron James
Cam Newton
Odell Beckham Jr.
Russell Westbrook
Stephen Curry

Sportswoman of the Year

Gabrielle Douglas
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Skylar Diggins
Venus Williams

Tony MC 

