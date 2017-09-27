What You Need To Know About Khloé Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is expecting a baby girl.

The entrepreneur and TV personality revealed the news on the Sunday night episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

After the episode, the expectant mother tweeted that she was excited for her daughter, who will be fast friends with cousins Chicago West and Stormi Webster.

God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! 👶🏽 my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess 👑 👶🏽💗 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed Chicago West via gestational carrier Jan. 15. Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, welcomed Stormi Feb. 1.

Kardashian confirmed she was pregnant in December with an Instagram post.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along,” Khloe Kardashian captioned her Instagram photo. “He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”