Posted: January 30, 2018

Kim Kardashian West calls out Lindsay Lohan’s ‘confusing accent’ when questioned on braids

Kim Kardashian West and Lindsay Lohan went back and forth in Instagram comments about Kardashian West's braids.
By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Kim Kardashian West showed off a new braided ‘do on social media Monday, captioning the shot “BO WEST” in a nod to Bo Derek. The photo faced some backlash from fans accusing the reality star of cultural appropriation. Kardashian West seemed to be ignoring the comments about her cornrows until Lindsay Lohan chimed in.

Blogger Perez Hilton was among the many to share the reality star’s questionable photo and asked followers what they thought of it. Lohan wrote, “I am confused.”

Never to be outdone, Kardashian West fired back, “@linsdaylohan you know what’s confusing…your sudden foreign accent.”

The “sudden foreign accent” she was referring to was the accent Lohan said she picked up through her world travels in a 2016 interview with the Daily Mail.

“It’s a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn,” Lohan said at the time. “I’ve been learning different languages since I was a child. I’m fluent in English and French, can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic.”

Lohan hasn’t responded to Kardashian West, but during a recent interview with Wendy Williams, her accent was gone.

