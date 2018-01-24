Laverne Cox makes history on cover of Cosmopolitan magazine

Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Laverne Cox makes history on cover of Cosmopolitan magazine
What You Need To Know About Laverne Cox
By
Zuri Davis, Rare.us
One “Orange is the New Black” star is
helping Cosmopolitan magazine make history.
According to Mashable, Laverne Cox made history by appearing as the first trans cover girl for the magazine. Cosmopolitan South Africa’s #SayYesToLove issue is set to come out in February 2018 and features a number of LGBT figures and activists.
>> Read more trending news
What’s even more significant is that South Africa made sexual orientation-based discrimination illegal in the country’s constitution in 1996. The country also made history in 2006 by becoming the first African country to legalize same-sex marriage and the fifth county in the world to do so.
Cox
received congratulations for the groundbreaking appearance.
“Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light,” Cox
told the publication. “Let go of fear and live a fun, fearless life. If I can do it, you can do it.”
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself