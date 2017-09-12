Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

‘Real Housewives of Miami’s’ star Lisa Hochstein is pictured here in this photo from October 2013.

By Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

Over the weekend, Lisa Hochstein — who appeared on “The Real Housewives of Miami” — was criticized after she shared a photo of her family preparing to flee Hurricane Irma’s destructive path on a private jet.

>> Read more trending news

Hochstein’s former co-star, Joanna Krupa, took to Twitter to launch a tirade of vitriol. “All those (expletive) posting and showing off w their private jets in Miami, why don’t u offer to help families and animals that can’t get out?” Krupa wrote on Twitter on Sept. 7.

Talk about tone deaf...let me stop as we evacuate for a photo in front of our private jet #RHOM #LisaHochstein pic.twitter.com/yK2JkJ8ze8 — AndyCohensFanPage (@LoveAndyC) September 9, 2017

Otherwise stop posting and showing off when people and animals are being left behind during this catastrophic hurricane. Idiots ! — Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) September 7, 2017

She added, “Otherwise stop posting and showing off when people and animals are being left behind during this catastrophic hurricane. Idiots !”

In response to the negative attention, Hochstein updated the caption of her Instagram post to address “all of these ignorant people leaving nasty comments.”

“Although it’s none of your damn business we were not the only ones in this plane,” she fired back.

“Every seat was occupied and my son had to sit in my lap. EVERYONE IS POSTING ON SM about how they escaped! This happens to be mine and I don’t need to apologize or hide to ANYONE ABOUT HOW WE DO SO.”

>> Related: Tamra Judge fires back ay the ‘RHOC’ co-stars who claimed her husband is gay

She continued to respond to the “nasty” commenters, saying, “Get off my page and worry about yourself and how you can help instead of wasting your energy on attacking me.”