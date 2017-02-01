Nas' 'Street Dreams' Biopic May Debut On BET

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Hennessy

BET is on a roll with its highly successful mini-series The New Edition Story. Now the Viacom network plans to give true fans of Nasir Jones aka Nas a better understanding of what he went through to ascend to the top of the hip-hop food chain. Deadline recently reported that BET has ordered the pilot for Street Dreams, an hourlong series from the mind of Rush creator Jonathan Levine.

Streets Dreams is set to detail Nas’ life as a young man from the Queensbridge projects who grows up to become one of the greatest MC’s in the game. The series will show his evolution from a young man who turned into a crack dealer to the game-changing rapper he is today as well as all the drama that comes with his highly-profiled career.

While contracts are still being negotiated, Levine is expected to serve as executive produce alongside Nas, indie film producer Jamie Patricof, Lynette Howell of Electric City Entertainment and of course Nas’ longtime manager Anthony Saleh.

Are you excited for BET to bring another classic story in music to life? Sound off on social media and tag 99 JAMZ!

Tony MC