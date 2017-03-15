Now Playing
Posted: March 15, 2017

President Trump Drags Snoop Dogg For His Controversial Video

Mashable

It’s clear that our President isn’t phased by the other imperative issues plaguing our country today because this morning he had all the time in the world to tweet about the OG Snoop Dogg. If you haven’t heard by now, Snoop D-O- Double G dropped his new video for “Lavender,” which is his remix of Kaytranada and BADBADNOTGOOD’s recent single. In the video, Snoop fires a prank gun at a phony, Trump look-a-like. Since its release on Mar. 12, the video sparked a major outcry from Trump supporters and Republicans alike. 

After our own Senator Marco Rubio and Trump’s Lawyer condemned Snoop, President 45 decided to lash out on the Long Beach vet on Twitter. Trump says the “failing” rapper would’ve been hit with jail time if he pulled the same move on Obama.  

Uncle Snoop has yet to respond, but we’ll let you know how this plays out. While we wait for his response via Instagram, enjoy Snoop Dogg’s controversial “Lavender” video below.

 

Tony MC

