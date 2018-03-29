Rapper Fabolous reportedly arrested for allegedly assaulting Emily B

Getty Images

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rapper Fabolous turned himself in to police in Englewood, New Jersey, Wednesday after allegedly assaulting his partner, Emily B, according to a report.

TMZ reported that, according to unnamed sources, Emily B, 37, called police and told them Fabolous, 40, had hit her.

Fabolous was with his attorney at the police station. According to TMZ, he was cited for the alleged assault and given a ticket for his court appearance. He did not go to jail.

According to HipHopDX, Fabolous and Emily have been together for over 10 years. Although Fabolous has not commented directly on the report, HipHopDX reported he posted “2018 tryna break my heart,” in an Instagram story early Thursday.

Billboard reported that the rapper, whose real name is John Jackson, has two kids with Emily, Jonas, 2, and Johan, 10.