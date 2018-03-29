Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: March 29, 2018

Rapper Fabolous reportedly arrested for allegedly assaulting Emily B

Comments
Rapper Fabulous reportedly turned himself in after his partner, Emily B, called police saying he hit her. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)
Getty Images
Rapper Fabulous reportedly turned himself in after his partner, Emily B, called police saying he hit her. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. —

Rapper Fabolous turned himself in to police in Englewood, New Jersey, Wednesday after allegedly assaulting his partner, Emily B, according to a report.

>> Read more trending news 

TMZ reported that, according to unnamed sources, Emily B, 37, called police and told them Fabolous, 40, had hit her.

Fabolous was with his attorney at the police station. According to TMZ, he was cited for the alleged assault and given a ticket for his court appearance. He did not go to jail.

According to HipHopDX, Fabolous and Emily have been together for over 10 years. Although Fabolous has not commented directly on the report, HipHopDX reported he posted “2018 tryna break my heart,” in an Instagram story early Thursday.

Billboard reported that the rapper, whose real name is John Jackson, has two kids with Emily, Jonas, 2, and Johan, 10.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation