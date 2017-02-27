Remy Ma Goes IN On Nicki Minaj With Her “shETHER” Diss Track

It’s the ultimate diss track that’s got the entire country talking. Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj have technically been beefing for the last 10 years, but the tension left public eye after the Terror Squad MC was locked up in 2007. Since then, Nicki Minaj’s career has skyrocketed earning her the crown as the “queen of rap.” That is until this past weekend.

Recently, Nicki Minaj allegedly fired shots at the Plata o Plomo lyricist on two separate songs, “Make Love” with Gucci Mane and Jason DeRulo’s “Swalla.” Not long after both songs hit the ‘Net, Remy Ma returned direct fire by dropping a nearly seven-minute diss record over Nas’ “Ether” appropriately titled “shETHER.”

In the song, Remy Ma goes IN on Minaj referring to her ex-boyfriend and former “ghostwriter” Safaree, her alleged relationship with Trey Songz, and support for her brother (who was indicted for child rape). And that was just the first half.

At press time, Nicki had not responded to Remy Ma’s fierce bars. Stay tuned!

Listen to Remy Ma’s diss record for Nicki Minaj “shETHER” below.

Tony MC