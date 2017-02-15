Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 15, 2017
Rick Ross Reveals The Release Date For 'Rather You Than Me'
Rick Ross has finally set a release date for his ninth studio album Rather You Than Me. Last night, the MMG bawse took to Instagram to post a video of his homie Chris Rock who revealed that the LP drops March 17.
Since the beginning of the year, Rozay has been pushing his trending single “I Think She Like Me” featuring Ty Dolla $ign as well as his latest street banger “Summer 17” both of which will appear on the album. Rather You Than Me will be the first album to drop on Epic Records after parting ways with Def Jam Recordings.
Check out the official announcement below.
Luv to my wo @chrisrock on announcin the date of my 9th studio album, #ratheryouthanme 3.17.17
Tony MC
