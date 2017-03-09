Now Playing
Posted: March 09, 2017

#RIPBIG: Diddy Issues A New Challenge To Honor The Notorious B.I.G. 

Getty Images

Today (Mar. 9) marks the 20th anniversary of the tragic death of Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G. As the hip-hop world pays homage to the fallen Brooklyn rapper, Diddy reveals that he’s got several plans in motion to honor his late friend. Earlier today, the Bad Boy Records founder issued a new challenge to fans everywhere to make their own tributes to Biggie Smalls.

"I want you to rap your favorite Biggie verse and post it with the hashtag #WeMissYouBIG," Diddy said in a new video. "I'm going to chop it up, edit it up, and everything and we're going to put out something special with all the fans and friends involved in Notorious B.I.G.'s life."

Along with the dope challenge, Diddy also confirmed that the official “Bad Boy Story” will make its debut at the TriBeCa Film Festival this year. According to Billboard, 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story' will give fans a deeper understanding of the early beginnings of the iconic record label as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the epic two-night anniversary extravaganza that honored Biggie last May at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Are you up for the challenge? Watch Diddy explain the details of his master plan to honor the Notorious B.I.G. below. #WeMissYouBIG     

#Diddy Celebrates #NotoriousBIG LIFE 🙏🏾❤️ and wants your help 🎉 #WeMissYouBig ** -#TheRickeySmileyMorningShow @supacindy #99jamz

 

Tony MC

