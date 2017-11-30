UPDATE: Dec. 14, 2017 6:00 p.m.: The New York Police Department’s special victims unit has opened an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct against music mogul Russell Simmons after allegations from 11 women, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The Times is reporting that seven of the cases occurred in New York and that police are in the process of contacting women who have accused Simmons of assaulting them in the city.
(Previous story)
Music mogul and entrepreneur Russell Simmons is “vehemently” denying he raped at least three women dating back to the late 1980s.
The three women have stepped forward, accusing Simmons, 60, of a “pattern of violent sexual behavior,” including rape, between the late 1980s and 2014, according to the New York Times.
The women all spoke on the record and allowed their names to be revealed.
The Times said it confirmed the allegations through friends and associates of the women at the time the incidents occurred.
The women said they decided to come forward and tell their stories after dozens of victims publicly detailed alleged sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein.
Simmons said the accusations are false.
“I vehemently deny all these allegations. These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all my relations have been consensual,” the Def Jam Records co-founder told the newspaper.
He also said he has “enormous respect for the women’s movement worldwide and their struggle for respect, dignity, equality and power.”
Simmons stepped down from his business empire last month after sexual misconduct allegations against him first surfaced.
At that time he also denied the allegations, but apologized.
“While I have never been violent, I have been thoughtless and insensitive in some of my relationships over many decades and I sincerely and humbly apologize,” he said.
