Getty Images

All Def Digital CEO Russell Simmons is dead set on making the ultimate documentary on hip-hop history. The Def Jam Records founder recently partnered up with a Grammy award-winning production company to produce The Definitive History of Hip Hop, a docu-series that will explore the rise of hip-hop from its birth in the Bronx to its affect on pop culture today.

Simmons and All Def Digital will team up with Stephen David Entertainment and GroupM Entertainment to develop the proposed series that will become the only hip hop doc that matters. It will cover all four decades of the urban genre of music as well as the fashion and ripple effects on society as a whole.

“The Definitive History of Hip Hop is the untold story of the birth of this art form – the series gets behind the scenes of what drove the beats, the rhymes, the ideas — and the people — that so powerfully hit a chord with all of youth culture in America and around the world,” Simmons said in a press release. “It starts with the OGs of this disruptive force in entertainment, spotlights some of the lesser known artists who’ve fallen out of history or favor, and of course looks at the icons who are now household names whether you’re in LA or London, Toledo or Tokyo.”

Production on the docu-series will begin later this year.