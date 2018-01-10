By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us and Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

While many people praised Oprah Winfrey following her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes Sunday, singer Seal said that Winfrey was “part of the problem” in Hollywood with a scathing post on social media.

Fox News reported that the singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to slam Winfrey by sharing a pair of images of Winfrey and disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein together. The text over the image read, “When you have been part of the problem for decades, but suddenly they all think you are the solution.”

>> Read more trending news

Seal added in the caption, “Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young starry-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad.”

Seal’s criticism was met with praise, but others seemed to consider the singer a hypocrite, including model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen.

“Hmm. Let’s just say we’ve all heard things about each other, haven’t we?” she commented, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Another person took to Twitter and shared photos of Seal with Kevin Spacey, who has also faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, and Seal’s ex-wife and mother of his children, model Heidi Klum, posing with Weinstein.

Seal isn’t the only public figure who doesn’t think Winfrey would make a great president. Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr told reporters she thought she would make a better president than Winfrey during a press tour for the upcoming reboot of her sitcom, “Roseanne.”

“I do love Oprah. Of course, I love Oprah like everybody else. But you know what? I think it was time for us as a country to shake things up and, you know, try something different,” Barr said. “Actually, I think I’d be a better president than Oprah and Susan Sarandon, probably even President Trump. And I did run in 2012.”

In her speech, Winfrey called out perpetrators of sexual misconduct and harassment in Hollywood saying, “Their time is up!”

Soon after the awards show, many fans and celebrities, including Meryl Streep, called for Winfrey to try for the Oval Office in 2020.

“She launched a rocket tonight. I want her to run for president. I don’t think she had any intention (of declaring), but now she doesn’t have a choice,” Streep told The Washington Post on Sunday night.

Winfrey’s best friend and morning TV anchor, Gayle King, said the speech was not meant to be political, and that she isn’t considering running, People reported.

“She did not want it to be a political speech,” King said. “She wanted it to be a uniting speech.”