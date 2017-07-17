Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: November 13, 2017

OJ Simpson, just out of prison, banned from Vegas casino for belligerence

Comments
What You Need To Know: O.J. Simpson

Related

View Larger
OJ Simpson, just out of prison, banned from Vegas casino for belligerence
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 14: O.J. Simpson appears at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court on May 14, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson, who is currently serving a nine-to-33-year sentence in state prison as a result of his October 2008 conviction for armed robbery and kidnapping charges, is using a writ of habeas corpus to seek a new trial, claiming he had such bad representation that his conviction should be reversed. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

LAS VEGAS —

Pro Football Hall of Famer, and one of the most controversial figures in American history, O.J. Simpson — who was released from a Nevada prison in October after serving time for armed robbery and assault — has been kicked out of a Las Vegas casino and banned for life for being belligerent, TMZ reports.

>> Read more trending news

Simpson was reportedly inebriated at the Cosmopolitan in Vegas and became disruptive. TMZ said Simpson “was angry at hotel staff, and glasses broke at the bar.” Simpson was escorted off the premises by security and was banned for life from the property.

Simpson’s attorney Malcolm LaVergne confirmed to the Associated Press that Simpson was banned, but denied Simpson was intoxicated or belligerent. He also said the Cosmopolitan gave no reason for the ban.

Since he’s been out of prison, Simpson has reportedly frequented bars and other social gatherings in Las Vegas.

 

It’s unclear whether the incident will affect his parole standing in any way. LaVergne said Simpson met with his parole officer, who confirmed that Simpson was not under the influence of any substances.

>> Related: The Juice is loose, again: video shows O.J. Simpson released from prison 

TMZ recently shared this video of Vegas hotel and casino mogul Steve Wynn addressing the situation. “He’s too much excitement for us,” Wynn said when asked if Simpson should be allowed in his casinos.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 



Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation