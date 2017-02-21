Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 21, 2017
Supa Cindy Gives South Florida Moms A Very Special Valentine's Day [VIDEO]
In honor of Valentine’s Day, Supa Cindy and her “Supa Friends” wanted to give the mothers at the Susan B Anthony Recovery Center a day filled with love and appreciation. After establishing a Go Fund Me page and encouraging listeners to drop off donations at 99 JAMZ headquarters, Supa was able to give recovering mothers at the rehabilitation center over $1000 worth of diapers.
On Valentines Day, the CinD Media founder delivered the diapers were delivered to the amazing moms as they celebrated the holiday with their children at the recovery center. Other friends from the community like rapper OZ aka Mr. 28 Grams also pulled up to show their support.
Watch Supa Cindy party with all the moms and kids for Valentine’s Day below.
VIDEO
Tony MC
