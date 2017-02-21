Supa Cindy Gives Women Keys To Success At 'An Empowered You' [VIDEO]

On Saturday, Feb 4th, 2017, CinD Media, Socially Loud, and Puma brought together women from all over South Florida to gather at FIU's Kovens Center to embrace the pure power they possess from the top of their brains covered by beautiful hair all the way down to their manicured toes. It was a day full of empowerment, positivity, fashion, and networking.

Our girl Supa Cindy participated in a panel discussion of Go Getters in an effort to inspire everyone in attendance. While the bottles of champagne nourished the crowd, Puma and Angel Brinks presented their latest fashions with an impromptu fashion show exclusively for the attendees.

Watch the brief recap video of “An Empowered You” below.

Tony MC