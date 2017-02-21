Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: February 21, 2017

Supa Cindy Gives Women Keys To Success At 'An Empowered You' [VIDEO]

Comments

On Saturday, Feb 4th, 2017, CinD Media, Socially Loud, and Puma brought together women from all over South Florida to gather at FIU's Kovens Center to embrace the pure power they possess from the top of their brains covered by beautiful hair all the way down to their manicured toes. It was a day full of empowerment, positivity, fashion, and networking.

Our girl Supa Cindy participated in a panel discussion of Go Getters in an effort to inspire everyone in attendance. While the bottles of champagne nourished the crowd, Puma and Angel Brinks presented their latest fashions with an impromptu fashion show exclusively for the attendees.

Watch the brief recap video of “An Empowered You” below. 

Tony MC

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation