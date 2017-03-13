Supa Cindy Is ‘Just Being Nosey’ With Kat Stacks [VIDEO]

Instagram

Recently, Supa Cindy met up with Kat Stacks at Midtown Studios in Miami for her latest episode of “Just Being Nosey.” As she sips her Hennessy and Coke (separately), Kat talks to Supa about her past relationship with the late Worldstar founder Lee 'Q' O'Denat. She details being the “Queen of Worldstar” and touches on the book she wrote.

Watch Supa Cindy’s latest episode of “Just Being Nosey” with Kat Stacks below.