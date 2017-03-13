Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: March 13, 2017

Supa Cindy Is ‘Just Being Nosey’ With Kat Stacks [VIDEO]

Comments
Instagram

Recently, Supa Cindy met up with Kat Stacks at Midtown Studios in Miami for her latest episode of “Just Being Nosey.” As she sips her Hennessy and Coke (separately), Kat talks to Supa about her past relationship with the late Worldstar founder Lee 'Q' O'Denat. She details being the “Queen of Worldstar” and touches on the book she wrote. 

Watch Supa Cindy’s latest episode of “Just Being Nosey” with Kat Stacks below. 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation