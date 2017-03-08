Trick Daddy & Trina Will Reunite For A New Joint Album

Getty

Dade county’s dynamic duo Trick Daddy and Trina will finally reunite for a new album. Their joint album is set to be released by Slip N’ Slide Records/Atlantic, which is the label that launched their career in the late ‘90s.

“Yesterday me and Trina signed a deal for a ‘Trick & Trina’ collabo album. So we bringing the city back,” Trick Daddy said in a recent interview. “I just want this Trick & Trina record to be classic. I’m going to turn the Diamond Princess back to the Baddest Bitch.”

After recently dipping into the podcast world with his new show “Famous & Uncensored” with Supa Cindy, Trick is already back in the studio working on new music. It’s been over a decade since Trick Daddy Dollars released last LP Back through Slip N’ Slide back in 2006. His last three projects were released independently. Meanwhile, Trina’s last album to drop via her hometown label was her 2010 LP Amazin’. She’s also set to drop her sixth solo LP this year.

Tony MC