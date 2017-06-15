Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: June 15, 2017

Wait, is Kenya Married..

Comments
tamara tattles

By Shelby Rushin

Now this is interesting.. According to my girl,Tamara Tattles, Kenya Moore may be a MRS... Photos were received from a reader that appear to show Moore exchanging vows with a mystery man. Could he be the mysterious man Moore has been dating for the last 8-9 months?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation