Posted: March 08, 2017

Wale Announces “The SHiNE Tour”

Wale is preparing to drop his next album SHiNE, but first he’s hyping up his fans for “The SHiNE Tour.” The MMG rapper hasn’t released his fifth studio album just yet, but he’s been able to hold the fans down within the last year with his Summer On Sunset mixtape and his most recent singles “Fashion Week” and “Running Back” featuring Lil Wayne. 

“The SHiNE Tour” is his first tour in awhile, but it’s positive sign that the album will finally drop within the coming months. Although he doesn’t make a stop in Florida, Wale will be traveling the country starting in May. Check the tour dates below to see where you can catch Wale this spring. 

May 5 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
May 6 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
May 9 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
May 11 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Livewire
May 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
May 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
May 16 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
May 18 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
May 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
May 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
May 22 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
May 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 25 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
May 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
May 27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

