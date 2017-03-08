Wale Announces “The SHiNE Tour”

Getty

Wale is preparing to drop his next album SHiNE, but first he’s hyping up his fans for “The SHiNE Tour.” The MMG rapper hasn’t released his fifth studio album just yet, but he’s been able to hold the fans down within the last year with his Summer On Sunset mixtape and his most recent singles “Fashion Week” and “Running Back” featuring Lil Wayne.

“The SHiNE Tour” is his first tour in awhile, but it’s positive sign that the album will finally drop within the coming months. Although he doesn’t make a stop in Florida, Wale will be traveling the country starting in May. Check the tour dates below to see where you can catch Wale this spring.

May 5 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

May 6 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

May 9 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

May 11 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Livewire

May 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

May 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

May 16 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

May 18 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

May 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

May 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

May 22 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

May 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 25 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

May 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

May 27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

