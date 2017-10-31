Wendy Williams said she was groped on live TV, fans named names

What You Need To Know About Wendy Williams

By Christabel Duah, Rare.us

Wendy Williams has her own story about workplace sexual harassment, but the talk show host is trying to keep mum about who it involves.

While discussing the recent slew of sexual assault allegations against veteran journalist, Charlie Rose, Williams, 53, revealed that her least favorite guest on her show was one who had groped her on live television, Inside Edition reported.

“My worst guest, I’m not gonna name, but I can tell you this -- it had to do with some groping and you all saw it, but didn’t say a word,” Williams told viewers on her live show Tuesday. “And I felt it and I didn’t say a word. My staff saw it, and, you know, that guest will never be here anymore. He’s not relevant anymore anyway.”

The television host said that when the individual went further than a quick embrace, she didn’t know how to react.

“He hugs me, but lays in my breast inappropriately and I didn’t know what to do because I’m brand new on TV, whereas now, I would definitely push somebody through a glass coffee table. I didn’t know what to do,” she said.

She continued, saying that guest looked up at her, saying, “Oh! You’re not Oprah!”

“I’m two seconds away from saying his name but it’s not worth it. However, if I see you in the mall, I’ll tell you,” she told viewers.

Williams maintained that she wouldn’t be revealing who she was referring to, but viewers pulled out their own receipts. Photos of comedian Gilbert Gottfried resting his face on Williams’s chest during a 2011 appearance quickly spread. Wendy can be seen grimacing in the photo while Gottfried grabs her tightly around the waist.

In case anyone is wondering this who @WendyWilliams was talking about.... Gilbert Gottfried #WendyShow pic.twitter.com/Boxo4CCPHi — Camille Beckham (@The_Glam_Guru) November 21, 2017

Gottfried, 62, denied having any recollection of the incident when contacted by Inside Edition. When asked about being banned from her show, he said wasn’t aware if he had.

As of now, Williams has neither confirmed nor denied that Gottfried was whom she referred to.