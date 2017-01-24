World Star “Q” Passes Away At 43

It’s a sad day for social media addicts everywhere. TMZ recently confirmed that Lee “Q” Denat passed away last night. He was 43 years old.

According to a source close to Q, the founder of WorldStarHipHop.com suffered a heart attack in his sleep. Denat had survived two major heart attacks in his 30’s as he put in work to make World Star Hip Hop the top notch spot for featured hip hop music videos and other viral recaps of real street fights and other miscellaneous yet hilarious videos.

“Q” was in the process of making two new deals a reality in 2017 including a Hollywood feature film and a cable network show. RIP to World Star Q!

Tony MC