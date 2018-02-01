Xscape members talk new music, upcoming tour without Kandi Burruss

John Sciulli/Getty Images for VH1/Viacom

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The nostalgic sounds of ‘90s music from R&B quartet Xscape have surfaced once again. The performers have announced they are releasing new music in March 2018. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution sat down and talked with three of the group’s original members, with one singer noticeably missing.

Kandi Burruss decided not to make new music with the group after its Great Xscape Tour, opting instead to take her talents to Broadway to play Matron Mama Morton in “Chicago.” The reunion tour ended last month.

Burruss’ exit hasn’t stopped the ‘90s staple from making more music that fans -- old and new --crave so much. Xscape’s remaining members spoke about how it feels to be back on the road performing for fans and themselves.



