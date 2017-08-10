2 Chainz Breaks Leg but Continues Tour in Pink Wheelchair

By Taylor Sakile

According to a recent Instagram post, 2 Chainz broke his leg 11 days ago and despite the doctor’s advice urging him to cancel the remaining dates on his tour after his surgery to repair the leg, the Pretty Girls Like Trap Music rapper decided to get a “nurse” and enlist the assistance of a custom wheelchair fully decorated in his now-signature pink.

“when I woke up from sedation the doctor told me ‘ well looks like your gonna have to cancel your tour,’ he wrote in an Instagram post. “so I told him maybe it means God wants me to use my mind and be creative ! So after all the morphine and pains meds wore off I called management and said somebody find me a ‘ pink wheelchair ‘ I can’t let my fans down besides I’m passionate about this shit !!”

He also took the opportunity as a way to preach the importance of perseverance. “If you look up resilient in the Webster dictionary it’s gone be a picture of me rocking a fucking show in a pink wheelchair !!,” he added. “Remember never let anyone or anything get in the way of you being great ! If I can do it you can too.”

2 Chainz continued his tour on Wednesday (August 9) in Tucson, Arizona and has his next show on Friday (August 11) in Anaheim, California.

Check out his posts above.