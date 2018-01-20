Chicago rapper Fredo Santana dead at 27

Getty Images

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Chicago rapper Fredo Santana has died, according to several of his friends, The Chicago Sun-Times reported. He was 27.

Canadian rapper Drake, record producer Maxo Cream and California rapper Lil B expressed their condolences on social media.

Santana, whose birth name was Derrick Coleman, wrote on Instagram in October that he was suffering from liver failure, the Sun-Times reported.

Let one off in the air for fredo santana !! For life they cudnt stop that man SSR for life CHICAGO for life Chief Keef chop durk Reese Gino sd the whole Chicago what it do joe we living it up joe Chicago joe for life too fredo - Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) January 20, 2018

No official cause of death has been listed, MTV reported, although TMZ, citing unnamed family members, reported that Santana died from a seizure at his Los Angeles home late Friday night.

Santana was a force in Chicago’s drill music scene when it began in 2012 He released his 2013 debut album, “Trappin’ Ain’t Dead” on Savage Squad, the record label he founded, MTV reported.

His last album, “Fredo Kruger 2,” was released last year.

RIP Fredo Santana pic.twitter.com/hrepckC7gW — Rap Dose (@RapDose) January 20, 2018

Oh my god,

R.I.P Fredo this is too crazy

He went way too soon.

He just started a family.

Love to his family and friends❤️🖤😔 — luka fallback sabbat (@whoisluka) January 20, 2018

In addition to liver troubles, Santana also had kidney failure and seizures, MTV reported.